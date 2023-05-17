Identities Released of 4 Buffalo Grove High School Students Killed in ‘Major' Wheeling Crash

Four Buffalo Grove High School students killed in a "major" crash in a northwest Chicago suburb this week have been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said Wednesday that 18-year-old Richard De-Ita, 17-year-old Kevin Hernandez-Teran and 16-year-old Jesus Rodriguez -- all from Wheeling -- were among those killed in a crash involving three vehicles Tuesday evening in the Chicago suburb.

The Lake County Coroner's office added that 17-year-old Ricky Barcenas, of Arlington Heights, was also killed in the crash and was pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Buffalo Grove High School confirmed that all four were students at the school. The crash also left another student hospitalized.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we confirm that four Buffalo Grove High School students were killed, and one student remains hospitalized, in what police are describing as a multi-car crash Tuesday night in Wheeling," District 214 said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these students during this time of tragedy. We also offer condolences to all Buffalo Grove students, families and staff members."

The high school was closed Wednesday due to a fire Tuesday evening, but the district said counselors would be made available soon "to help our school community deal with this tragic loss and will inform students, staff and families directly regarding this."

According to the Wheeling Police Department, the "major traffic crash" involving three vehicles occurred at 10:19 p.m. at the intersection of Dundee and Schoenbeck roads.

Seven people were extricated from the vehicles involved and transported to nearby hospitals, officials said.

According to officials, an initial investigation revealed that speed and "disregard for traffic signal" were the primary factors of the crash.

Photos and video from the scene showed several dark-colored vehicles badly damaged, with car parts strewn across the roadway.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities with the Northwest Suburban Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit, along the Wheeling Police crash investigators remained on the scene collecting evidence, the release said.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the Wheeling Police Department at 847-459-2632.