Buffalo Grove High School Campus to Remain Closed Wednesday After Fire  

Firefighters battled a small fire at suburban Buffalo Grove High School on Tuesday evening, leading officials to close the school’s campus for Wednesday.

According to a letter sent to parents, the fire was discovered in a classroom at approximately 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters located the source of the fire and quickly put it out, authorities said.

Officials say that the school will remain closed on Wednesday, with families receiving additional information before noon.

No other details were immediately available.