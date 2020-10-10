Dan Ryan Expressway

4 Injured in Separate Dan Ryan Crashes Near Chatham

Four people were injured in two separate crashes Saturday morning on Interstate 94 near Chatham on the South Side, according to Illinois State police.

About 1:10 a.m. Illinois State police responded to the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 67th Street, where a vehicle had struck the left concrete median and burst into flames.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life threatening, state police said.

Local

Chicago Violence 27 mins ago

Chicago Violence: 3 Dead, at Least 20 Wounded in Weekend Shootings

Wauwatosa 2 hours ago

28 Arrests in Wisconsin Protests Over Police Slaying of Teen

About an hour and a half later, state police responded to a second crash in the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 75th Street, involving four vehicles, state police said.

Troopers determined that at about 2:40 a.m. the front end of a commercial truck struck the rear passenger side of a second commercial truck, causing it to lose control, state police said. The first commercial truck continued forward, struck a car and caught on fire.

The second commercial truck struck the left concrete median of the expressway and was struck by a fourth vehicle, state police said.

Three people from the crash were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Dan Ryan Expresswaycar accidentscar fires75th street
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us