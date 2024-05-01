Business

4 Chicago spots ranked in top 100 for local businesses in US by Yelp

On Wednesday, the start of Small Business Month, the review website released a ranking "spotlighting the top 100 local businesses across different categories that best demonstrate the vibrancy of U.S. communities"

Four Chicago businesess were named on a new list of the "Top 100 Local Businesses in the U.S." by Yelp.

On Wednesday, the start of Small Business Month, the review website released a ranking "spotlighting the top 100 local businesses across different categories that best demonstrate the vibrancy of U.S. communities."

Among the categories included in the list were automotive, beauty, books, magazines, music and video, fitness, fashion, food, home decor, home repair, kids and pet care. Yelp said the list was made by taking businesses in each category and ranking them using factors like volume and ratings of reviews. To be included, businesses could not have more than three locations each.

Only one business was allowed per state in the top 10 for each category. Not included in the list, however, was sit-down restaurants.

In Illinois, four Chicago spots made the ranking.

They included Windy City Wedding Dance, which was listed under the fitness and exercise category; Rogers Park Provisions under the home decor category; Play under the kids category; and Chicago Pet Sitters under the pet care category.

See the full ranking here.

