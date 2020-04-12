3rd Detainee at Cook County Jail Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

A third detainee at Cook County Jail has died after contracting the coronavirus, officials announced Sunday.

Nicholas Lee, 42, was pronounced dead Sunday at Stroger Hospital, where he had been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A ruling on the cause and manner of his death was pending an autopsy, but preliminary reports indicate he died of cardiac arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

As of Sunday evening, 306 detainees at the jail had tested positive for the virus, with 20 of those individuals being monitored at local hospitals. Additionally, 218 staff members at the jail have tested positive.

Also on Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office announced it created an off-site, 500-bed quarantine and care facility for detainees and moved detainees from double cells to single cells in an effort to increase social distancing,

The New Roseland Community Hospital is also providing on-site testing for staff, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lee’s death comes days after the sheriff’s office announced the second death of a detainee from complications of COVID-19.

On Thursday, 51-year-old Leslie Pieroni was pronounced dead at St. Anthony’s Hospital, where he had been hospitalized since April 3 after testing positive for COVID-19.

A ruling on the cause and manner of Pieroni’s death was pending an autopsy, but preliminary reports indicate he died as a result of complications from the coronavirus, the sheriff’s office said.

The same day of Pieroni’s death, a federal judge handed down a series of mandates designed to keep detainees at the jail safe from the coronavirus.

“Everything Sheriff’s officers and county medical professionals have done since before the virus started spreading in the Chicago area was in an effort to prevent the loss of life to this deadly virus,” the sheriff’s office said. “We will continue to work round-the-clock to aggressively combat the spread of COVID-19.”

A week ago, 59-year-old Jeffrey Pendleton was the first detainee reported to have died after testing positive for COVID-19.