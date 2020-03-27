38 Cook County Jail Inmates Test Positive for Coronavirus

A total of 38 inmates at the Cook County Jail have now tested positive for coronavirus, the Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Nine Sheriff's Department employees also tested positive, according to authorities.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, a total of 167 detainees have been tested for COVID-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to the department. Of those detainees, 38 have tested positive, six tested negative and 123 have pending test results.

The number reflects a large surge in cases since Tuesday, when were there three confirmed cases at the jail. As of Wednesday, a total of 17 inmates had tested positive for coronavirus.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart previously said the department is working to clean and sanitize all affected areas, and that inmates and staff who had contact with those individuals who tested positive are being monitored for symptoms.