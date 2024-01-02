3 years ago, this Illinois couple had a baby on NYE. On New Year's Day 2024, they welcomed another one

Welcoming a new baby to the family is always special. But for one Tri-Cities couple, the arrival of a New Year's Day baby was even more exciting -- and not just because she was born on a holiday.

Pearl Noelle, weighing in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 5:28 a.m. on Jan. 1. Three years ago, an older sister was born on New Year's Eve.

January first is all about bringing in new habits and routines — and in some cases, new family members.

"My due date was January 1," said Pearl's mom, Andrea. "Both of my other kids came early, so I had anticipated maybe a Christmas baby, or earlier in the month. So I was pretty surprised when we were going to the hospital on my oldest daughter's birthday, which is [December] 31st. So it was fun and exciting and definitely a fun way to ring in the new year."

Pearl marks the third child for Andrea and husband Matthew, and joins sisters Esther, 3, and Sophia, 1.5, in having a birthday around the holidays.

"Around new years, it's a celebratory time anyway," Andrea said. "We want make it special for each of them as they get older. I'm thinking have a joint birthday, Christmas, New Year's combo."

Pearl also joins a handful of babies born on New Year's Day across the state.

One of the first additions to 2024 was Ocean, born at 3:18 a.m. at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Ocean, at 5 pounds, 2.5 ounces, and 18.75 inches, was born to Emily and Wes Ortman of Wheeling.

Here's a look at some of the other babies born across the area overnight and early Monday morning:

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale

Baby: Baby boy, name TBD

Parents: Lindsey and Jordan Platts, of Hinsdale

Weight: 6 pounds, 5 ounces

Height: 19.5 inches

Time of Birth: 4:44 a.m.

Siblings: One older brother, Lane

Advocate Christ Medical Center

Baby: Rue

Parents: Kiara and Robert Rhodes, of Crete

Weight: 4 pounds, 9 ounces

Height: 17 inches

Time of Birth: 5:05 a.m.

Siblings: Two older brothers, Robert and Kityi

Franciscan Health Dyer Birth Center

Baby: Sophia Kylie

Parents: Omni Shedrich and Christopher Morton, of Hammond

Weight: 6 pounds, 10 ounces

Time of Birth: 9:21 a.m.

Cook County Health

Baby: Moses

Parents: Marisol Feliciano and Cosme Tenorio, of Chicago

Weight: 6 pounds, 4 ounces

Height: 18 inches

Time of Birth: 9:39 a.m.

Advocate Sherman Hospital

Baby: Cole

Parents: Tessa and Christian Smith, of Pingree Grove

Weight: 6 pounds, 5.6 ounces

Height: 19 inches

Time of Birth: 10:12 a.m.

Siblings: None

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook

Baby: Miguel Gael

Parents: Paola Gutierrez and Miguel Graterol of Logan Square.

Weight: 8 pounds, 1 ounce

Height: 19 inches

Time of Birth: 4:07 p.m.

Siblings: 1 brother, Ezra

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.