3 years ago, this Illinois couple had a baby on NYE. On New Year's Day 2024, they welcomed another one

Welcoming a new baby to the family is always special. But for one Tri-Cities couple, the arrival of a New Year's Day baby was even more exciting -- and not just because she was born on a holiday.
Pearl Noelle, weighing in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 5:28 a.m. on Jan. 1. Three years ago, an older sister was born on New Year's Eve.
January first is all about bringing in new habits and routines — and in some cases, new family members.
"My due date was January 1," said Pearl's mom, Andrea. "Both of my other kids came early, so I had anticipated maybe a Christmas baby, or earlier in the month. So I was pretty surprised when we were going to the hospital on my oldest daughter's birthday, which is [December] 31st. So it was fun and exciting and definitely a fun way to ring in the new year."
Pearl marks the third child for Andrea and husband Matthew, and joins sisters Esther, 3, and Sophia, 1.5, in having a birthday around the holidays.
"Around new years, it's a celebratory time anyway," Andrea said. "We want make it special for each of them as they get older. I'm thinking have a joint birthday, Christmas, New Year's combo."
Pearl also joins a handful of babies born on New Year's Day across the state.
One of the first additions to 2024 was Ocean, born at 3:18 a.m. at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Ocean, at 5 pounds, 2.5 ounces, and 18.75 inches, was born to Emily and Wes Ortman of Wheeling.
Here's a look at some of the other babies born across the area overnight and early Monday morning:
UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale
Baby: Baby boy, name TBD
Parents: Lindsey and Jordan Platts, of Hinsdale
Weight: 6 pounds, 5 ounces
Height: 19.5 inches
Time of Birth: 4:44 a.m.
Siblings: One older brother, Lane
Advocate Christ Medical Center
Baby: Rue
Parents: Kiara and Robert Rhodes, of Crete
Weight: 4 pounds, 9 ounces
Height: 17 inches
Time of Birth: 5:05 a.m.
Siblings: Two older brothers, Robert and Kityi
Franciscan Health Dyer Birth Center
Baby: Sophia Kylie
Parents: Omni Shedrich and Christopher Morton, of Hammond
Weight: 6 pounds, 10 ounces
Time of Birth: 9:21 a.m.
Cook County Health
Baby: Moses
Parents: Marisol Feliciano and Cosme Tenorio, of Chicago
Weight: 6 pounds, 4 ounces
Height: 18 inches
Time of Birth: 9:39 a.m.
Advocate Sherman Hospital
Baby: Cole
Parents: Tessa and Christian Smith, of Pingree Grove
Weight: 6 pounds, 5.6 ounces
Height: 19 inches
Time of Birth: 10:12 a.m.
Siblings: None
UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook
Baby: Miguel Gael
Parents: Paola Gutierrez and Miguel Graterol of Logan Square.
Weight: 8 pounds, 1 ounce
Height: 19 inches
Time of Birth: 4:07 p.m.
Siblings: 1 brother, Ezra
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.