More than 300 laws take effect in Illinois in 2024. Here's a full list

New year, new you -- oh, and new laws, too. More than 300 of them in Illinois, to be exact.

According to a search of the Illinois General Assembly’s website, more than 300 new laws have an effective date of Jan. 1.

Here are the highlights, as well as a link to the full list of all the laws going into effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2024.

Full List of new Illinois laws for 2024

For a complete list of new laws starting Jan. 1, click here. If you're looking for the highlights, here's a list of 64 laws hitting the books that Illinoisan should know about.

Laws about employee rights, paid leave and more

Several laws pertain to receiving leave, both paid and unpaid. In fact, SB 0280 will require most employers in the state to provide employees with at least five days of paid leave per year starting in 2024, which can be used for any reason.

Another bill, HB 3516, seeks to encourage organ donation by providing up to 10 days of paid leave per year for employees who serve as organ donors.

Interference with picket lines will also be punishable under Illinois law beginning in 2024, with such interference now classified as a Class A misdemeanor under HB 3396.

While the law was passed years ago, the state’s minimum wage will once again go up, this time to $14 per hour beginning on Jan. 1. The minimum wage will rise to $15 in 2025, the final legislated increase in the wage at this time.

Here are some of the other laws that will impact Illinois employees in 2024.

Consumer, renter protection laws

The state of Illinois is implementing a series of new laws designed to make changes to the way certain industries do business, and it could have an impact on consumers throughout the state.

One such law will come in the form of HB 2269, which will require that estate-planning documents be made available for electronic preparations. Previously, only wills were included in that list, but now the definition will expand under the legislation.

Speaking of the internet, licensed new and used car dealerships in Illinois will now be authorized to conduct sales activities over the internet, giving them an even playing field against online car merchants and sales sites.

Renters will also be protected by a series of new laws, including HB 1628, which will keep landlords from requiring their tenants to pay their rent via electronic fund transfers, including such transactions that are automatically debited from accounts.

Utility companies will also face new weather-based requirements when cutting off service of gas or electricity, and landlords will also be required to provide temperature-controlled spaces within multi-unit residential buildings so that tenants can remain safe during extreme temperature swings.

Here are some of the other laws that will impact Illinois consumers and renters in 2024.

Health/Wellness

Dozens of laws will impact how residents in Illinois receive health care, how they pay for it and even what treatments will be available.

Among the many changes, hospitals will be required to screen patients for eligibility for public assistance before they can send them to collections for unpaid bills.

In addition, prescription drug companies will be legally prohibited from price-gouging on generic and off-brand medications under the provisions of HB 3957.

A full rundown of 36 new health care laws can be found here.

Education

Public libraries will no longer be eligible for funding from the state government if they engage in book banning practices, but there are plenty of other changes coming to educational systems as well.

School emergency response protocols will be changing, making it easier for law enforcement to access buildings when necessary.

Students will also be educated on the dangers of fentanyl, and on allergen safety, including ways of recognizing symptoms and signs of a serious allergic reaction.

Additional bonuses for teachers in “hard-to-staff” schools will also be implemented, and you can read all about the laws coming to classrooms in 2024 here.

Transportation

A massive new Illinois law will implement additional ways for transit-users to obtain reduced fares, and will also require transit agencies to purchase zero-emission busses in coming years.

Motorists will also be impacted by new laws prohibiting videoconferencing while driving, as well as changes to how motorcycle licenses are issued.

Even home builders will face new requirements, which call for all newly constructed single-family and multi-unit residential structures to have charging capabilities for electric vehicles.

You can find out more about 19 new laws that will impact motorists and transit users here.

Offbeat Laws

While most legislation passed in Illinois pertained to specific areas of law, there were a few notable exceptions, including a piece of legislation that will ban property owners and management from allowing unfettered access to encounters with bears and non-human primates.

Yes, really, and in fact, you can read more about eyebrow-raising laws here.