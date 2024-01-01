Hospitals

Meet the first babies of 2024 born in the Chicago area

Warning: these baby pictures are very cute

January first is all about bringing in new habits and routines -- and in some cases, new family members.

Once all the New Year's Eve fireworks were over and 2024 officially rolled in, several lucky parents across the Chicago area welcomed brand-new, baby-sized additions to their family.

One of the first additions to 2024 was Ocean, born at 3:18 a.m. at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Ocean, at 5 pounds, 2.5 ounces, and 18.75 inches, was born to Emily and Wes Ortman of Wheeling.

Here's a look at some of the other babies born across the area overnight and early Monday morning:

Advocate Christ Medical Center

Baby: Rue

Parents: Kiara and Robert Rhodes, of Crete

Weight: 4 pounds, 9 ounces

Height: 17 inches

Time of Birth: 5:05 a.m.

Siblings: Two older brothers, Robert and Kityi

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Hospitals
