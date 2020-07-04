7-Year-Old Girl Shot in Austin Neighborhood on Chicago's West Side

A 7-year-old girl was shot Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, police confirmed.

The shooting was reported at 7:02 p.m. in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue near West Washington Boulevard. According to police, the female victim was on a sidewalk when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown number of offenders exited the vehicle. The offenders then produced guns and fired shots in the direction of the victim.

The young victim sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead and was taken to Stroger Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Fire officials initially stated the girl was three years old.

One week earlier, a 1-year-old boy was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with his mother in the city's Englewood neighborhood, marking the second fatal shooting involving a child in one week.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday was asked why the city is seeing a spike in gun violence that recently took the lives of several young children. Lightfoot pointed to the perfect storm of the coronavirus pandemic, poverty and a surplus of guns. NBC 5's Michelle Relerford reports.

On June 20, a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot in the back while riding in a vehicle, also in the Austin neighborhood.