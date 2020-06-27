Young Child, Woman Shot in Chicago's Englewood Neighborhood

A woman and young child were injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police stated.

The shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue. At least one of the victims was taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

A vehicle that appeared to have been damaged by a bullet home was surrounded by crime scene tape outside the hospital's emergency room entrance.

Information about what led up to the shooting or the victims' conditions hasn't been released.

