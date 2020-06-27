Chicago Shootings

Young Child, Woman Shot in Chicago's Englewood Neighborhood

The shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue

A woman and young child were injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police stated.

The shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue. At least one of the victims was taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

A vehicle that appeared to have been damaged by a bullet home was surrounded by crime scene tape outside the hospital's emergency room entrance.

Information about what led up to the shooting or the victims' conditions hasn't been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

