Three women were shot, two fatally, just before 5 a.m. in an alley in the 7700 block of South Oglesby Avenue, according to Chicago police, with one of the victims screaming for help.

“Help me!” the bleeding woman screamed as she pounded on the doors of South Shore neighborhood homes early Tuesday.

Marcia Talbert and her husband were sleeping when they heard the young woman banging on the door, yelling.

“She was saying, ‘Help, help me,’” Talbert told the Sun-Times Tuesday morning as she worked to scrub the blood stains off her door. “She finally came a little bit forward, and she was covered in blood.”

Talbert and her husband called 911 as the young woman ran to another neighbor’s home.

“We heard her run up on the porch, and she had blood everywhere,” Yvette McKinney told the Sun-Times Tuesday.

“She didn’t have a coat on ... so we wanted to not only call the police and the ambulance, but we went and got her a blanket, too, so she wouldn’t be cold,” she said. “We couldn’t figure out where she was bleeding from, her neck or her face. We didn’t know. We just wanted her to be wrapped up.”

McKinney said the woman waited on her porch until an ambulance arrived. She did not speak English, but repeatedly called out for police, according to McKinney.

The woman, who had been shot in her face and chest, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was in critical condition.

Once police arrived, McKinney “thought that was the end of it,” but she then learned there were two other victims.

Two women were found in an alley with gunshot wounds to their heads and were dead at the scene, police said.

All three victims were believed to be in their 20s or 30s.

Police have not provided any more information on the circumstances of the shooting. Area 2 detectives are investigating.