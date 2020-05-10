3 Teens Injured After Car Crashes Into Tree in Kane County

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies say three teens were injured when their car slammed into a tree in unincorporated Rutland Township on Saturday night.

According to police, the vehicle, driven by a 15-year-old girl, was driving eastbound on Powers Road at approximately 9:15 p.m. when it went around a curve, veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver was taken to Northwestern Medicine Hospital with minor injuries. A 16-year-old was airlifted to another hospital, and is listed in critical condition. A third passenger, also 15 years old, was taken to an area hospital by a family member.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.