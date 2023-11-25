3 people wounded in shooting at Dixmoor bar

Three people were wounded in a shooting at a bar in Dixmoor early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Police said that officers in the area heard gunshots from Maddie's bar, located at 14301 South Wood Street, at approximately 3:17 a.m. and arrived at the establishment shortly afterwards.

Upon arrival, officials said officers observed several people fleeing the bar before entering the building.

After entering, officers found three individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds.

A woman who was struck in the right shoulder was taken by family to UChicago Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey

A man who was struck in the neck was transported to UChicago Ingalls Memorial Hospital

A man who was struck in the chest was transported to Christ Advocate Hospital in Oak Lawn

All three individuals wounded in the shooting are currently in stable condition, officials said.

While police believe they have identified the suspect, an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.