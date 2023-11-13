3 people shot in Greater Grand Crossing, police say

Chicago police are investigating after a shooting left three men injured on Monday evening.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 7100 block of South State Street at approximately 5:37 p.m.

Three men were standing outside when a person walked up to the trio and began firing, striking all three of the victims.

According to authorities, the three men were transported to nearby hospitals, where they were listed in good condition.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.