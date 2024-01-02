3 people pulled from vehicle after it plunged into Naperville pond

Police in suburban Naperville were able to pull three individuals from a vehicle after it crashed into a pond near the 95th Street Library.

According to authorities, officers were called to the pond just after 1 p.m. for reports of a vehicle in the water.

Officers were able to break windows of the vehicle to rescue the occupants inside, police said. None of the victims required hospitalization, though three officers did suffer minor lacerations, officials said.

Police believe the driver of the vehicle accidentally pressed the accelerator rather than the brake pedal, causing the vehicle to careen into the water.

No official cause has been given, and an investigation remains underway.