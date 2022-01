Three people died and another person was injured in a wind-whipped house fire in west suburban River Grove Wednesday morning.

The fire began in a garage and spread to the rest of home around 7:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Grove Street, River Grove Fire Chief Sean Flynn said.

Three family members died and a fourth person was hospitalized, he said.

Flynn said firefighters struggled with high winds and freezing temperatures. The fire was extinguished in a few hours.