3 officers among 5 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

A crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway left five people, including three officers, hurt early Friday morning, authorities said.

According to fire officials, the highway crash took place just after 2 a.m. near 95th Street. Chicago police and an Illinois State Police vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities said three people were critically hurt, including two Chicago officers and one state police trooper, who were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. Two other people were taken in stable condition to University of Chicago Hospital.

Chicago police said the crash is being handled by Illinois State Police. Illinois State Police did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

There were no major traffic impacts from the crash on the expressway as of 5:45 a.m.