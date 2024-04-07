Chicago Police Department

3 men injured in fiery Ashburn crash, Chicago police say

A blue police siren is shown on a dark background.
NBC Chicago Staff

Three men were hospitalized after a fiery crash on Chicago’s Far Southwest Side Saturday night, police say.

According to authorities, the men were in a vehicle traveling eastbound on 79th Street at approximately 11:18 p.m. when they turned left on South Pulaski Road.

Near the intersection, that vehicle struck an SUV, which then struck at least two other vehicles, according to police.

The sedan the men were traveling in burst into flames, but all three were able to escape the vehicle, police said. All three were taken to area hospitals, where they were listed in good condition.

There were no other reports of injuries at the scene, and an investigation remains underway.

Chicago Police Department
