3 Lanes Blocked on Tri-State After Fatal Rollover Crash in Libertyville

One person was killed in a crash Friday on the Tri-State Tollway in north suburban Libertyville.

A gray BMW SUV was heading north at 2:13 a.m. on I-94 near Park Avenue in Libertyville when the driver lost control and the SUV hit a semi and flipped over several times, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The female driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the BMW while it rolled, state police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

One male passenger from the BMW was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to state police. Two other passengers refused medical treatment.

Police said drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Three of the four lanes remained closed as of 5:50 a.m. as authorities continued to investigate, state police said.

