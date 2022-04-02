3 Killed, 15-Year-Old Boy Among 7 Wounded in Citywide Shootings Friday

Three people were killed and a 15-year-old boy was among seven others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Friday.

A man was shot and killed on the West Side. The man, 31, was shot in his back around 1:20 p.m. in the 800 block of North LeClaire Avenue, Chicago police said. Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About an hour earlier, a 61-year-old man was shot to death in the South Shore. At least two gunman came up to him on a sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Saginaw Avenue and opened fire. He died of a gunshot wound to his chest at South Shore Hospital.

A man was killed after an argument in Palmer Square on the Northwest Side. The man, 22, was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of North Bingham Street about 11:30 p.m. when two males opened fire after an argument, police said. He was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Around the same time, three men were involved in a shootout with gunmen in a red pickup truck in the 900 block of West Cullerton Street about 11:30 p.m., police said. A 47-year-old man was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Stroger, where he was in critical condition, police said. Another man, 34, was shot in the buttocks and a 33-year-old man was shot in the right arm, police said. Both walked into Stroger and were listed in fair condition, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded during an argument in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said. The gunman drove up in a white vehicle and opened fire around 8:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Damen Avenue, police said. The teen was shot in his abdomen and thigh, and went to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Three others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

Two people were killed and four others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.