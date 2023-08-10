3 in custody after teen injured in Hoffman Estates shooting

Authorities in suburban Hoffman Estates say that three individuals are in custody after a teen was shot on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Queensbury Circle at approximately 8:18 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find a 17-year-old lying on the lawn. He had been shot in the chest and leg, and was taken to an area hospital, where his condition stabilized.

During their search for other individuals involved in the shooting, they encountered a vehicle, riddled with bullet holes, at a hospital in Hoffman Estates.

A person who had been a passenger in that vehicle had suffered graze wounds from the gunfire, and was treated and released.

Upon his release, he was taken into custody by police, along with two other individuals, authorities said.

No further information on the shooting was immediately available, but police called it an isolated incident.