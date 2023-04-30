3 Dead, at Least 21 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say that at least two-dozen people have been shot in the city over the weekend, with three succumbing to their injuries.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a call of shots fired in the 4900 block of West Hubbard.

Upon arrival, police found a 39-year-old man lying on the ground after he had been shot in the torso. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect is in custody, and no further information is available.

In the 5200 block of West Adams at approximately 12:11 p.m., a 32-year-old man was standing outside when four people got out of a gray sedan and fired shots, striking him multiple times.

He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Sunday morning a teen was killed in the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue.

According to Chicago police, the teen was shot just after 9 a.m., and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and no further information was immediately available.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s reported shootings:

Sunday –

At approximately 12:59 a.m. in the 5000 block of South Wood, a 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. Police say the victim was unable to give additional details, and was listed in good condition at a local hospital.

In the 10600 block of South Wentworth at approximately 3:58 a.m., a 29-year-old woman was shot after a verbal altercation. Police say she refused treatment at the scene, and that the incident was “domestic” in nature.

A 37-year-old man was standing in the 7100 block of South Jeffery at approximately 11:22 a.m. when he was shot in the left side. He was taken to an area hospital, where his condition has since stabilized, police said.

Saturday –

At approximately 4 a.m. in the 100 block of North Lacrosse, police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 1400 block of East 75 th Street at approximately 10:30 a.m., a 25-year-old man was inside a vehicle when he was shot in the leg. Police say he drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was standing outside a residence in the 3800 block of West Polk at approximately 12:21 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Police say a 47-year-old man was walking down a street in the 7900 block of South Marquette when he was shot six times in the arms. He was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Kilbounr, two men were shot by a person in a passing silver-colored Chevy Impala. One man was hit in the lower back and left leg, and the other was hit in the back and leg. Both were taken to area hospitals in good condition, according to police.

In the 3900 block of West Roosevelt at approximately 1:41 p.m., a 29-year-old man was shot in the left thigh as he walked down a street. Police say the shooting occurred after an attempted robbery, with the assailants escaping the scene. The man was hospitalized in good condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the stomach and arm in the 8900 block of South Chicago at approximately 4:45 p.m. The man became involved in a verbal altercation with three individuals at a gas station, and he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after the shooting, police said.

Police say an attempted robbery ended in an exchange of gunfire in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth at approximately 9 p.m. A 31-year-old man was approached by two individuals as he exited a car, with one drawing a weapon and demanding money. The victim, a CCL-holder, drew his weapon and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. He was struck in the hand, and was hospitalized in good condition.

At approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 100 block of West 92nd Street, a 16-year-old was shot by a person in a black sedan. Police say the teen was struck in the arm, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Friday –