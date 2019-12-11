3 Chicago-Based Companies Named Among Best Places to Work in 2020

Three Chicago-based companies were named among the best places to work in 2020 in a new report.

The ranking, from Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, was made using feedback shared over the past year by employees. It looked at the quantity, quality and consistency of company reviews submitted by employees from October 2018 through October 2019.

Chicago-based Vi, which is the owner, operator and developer of continuing care retirement communities, ranked at no. 26 on the list.

According to one review, the company “offers great benefits to their employees and they are a family friendly company.”

CDW, a technology solutions provider headquartered in Lincolnshire, ranked at no. 51 on the site, followed by public accounting firm Crowe, which is based in Chicago.

“This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace. Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do,” Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The top places to work, according to the list, were HubSpot, Bain & Company, DocuSign, In-N-Out Burger and Sammons Financial Group.