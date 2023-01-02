28 Shot, 7 Fatally, Over Holiday Weekend in Chicago

Twenty-eight people were wounded, seven fatally, in shootings over the New Year’s weekend across Chicago.

Sunday night, a 9-year-old boy was killed inside his home in Washington Heights. The boy was shot about 6:30 p.m. in the house in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died. An extended family lives in the home, and there were multiple children and adults there when the boy was shot, CPD Commander Sean Joyce told reporters outside the hospital. No weapons were recovered. Several adults were being questioned by detectives.

About two hours earlier, a man was killed in the Austin neighborhood. The man, 52, was standing on a sidewalk just before 4:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Superior Avenue when someone drove by in a car and started shooting, police said. He was shot in the head and chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Sunday afternoon, a teen boy was shot to death and three other teens were wounded in a car-to-car shooting in Washington Park. The victims were in a Kia driving north on Prairie Avenue at 57th Street when another car pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago Police District Chief Chis Papaioannou told reporters at the scene. The 17-year-old driver of the Kia died. The other boys, ages 14, 15 and 17, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and Comer Children’s Hospital. Two of them were in fair condition and another was in critical condition.

A man was shot and killed early Sunday in the Bridgeport neighborhood. The 30-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 4:30 a.m. while in the 3800 block of South Wallace Avenue, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

One person was killed and another wounded after gunfire broke out during an altercation at a West Town business. Austin McAllister, 38, was shot multiple times about 1:30 a.m. while inside the business in the 2100 block of West Division Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. Another man, 26, was shot in the left calf and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., police said. Witnesses told officers they heard a loud noise followed by gunshots. The men, 23 and 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

In other shootings, three men were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Wicker Park neighborhood. About 2 a.m., the men were walking in an alley in the 1400 block of North Honore Street when they were approached by a male suspect who began shouting before firing shots, police said. A 38-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the torso and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. Another man, 28, was shot in the groin and abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was also in critical condition. The third man, 26, was shot twice in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

At least 14 others were wounded in citywide gun violence between 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.