2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race: Here's what this year's course layout looks like

Summer is officially in full swing and the second NASCAR Chicago Street Race is quickly approaching, as officials hope for better weather as stock cars zoom past some of the city's most recognizable landmarks.

With street closures ahead of the event already underway, this year's layout features 12 turns with viewing areas embedded in throughout the course, giving attendees a unique view of the action at every turn.

The course's layout begins on Columbus Drive, offering attendees a view of Grant Park and Lake Michigan in the backdrop as the race gets underway.

Drivers begin heading south before turning left onto Balbo Drive, heading towards Lake Michigan.

From there, the course will turn south onto DuSable Lake Shore Drive until reaching Roosevelt Road, where drivers will have to execute two quick turns from Roosevelt back to Columbus Drive to head north.

The sixth turn of the course will take drivers west onto Balbo Drive, continuing until Michigan Avenue where the course will once again head north.

It's here where drivers will have to execute quick turns in succession once again, with the course briefly curving onto Congress Plaza Drive before continuing back onto Michigan Avenue and turning east once reaching Jackson Drive.

The course then makes its final turn back onto Columbus Drive, crossing the finish line in front of Grant Park.

More information on this year's event can be found here.