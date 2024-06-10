A Chicago restuarant and several Chicago-based chefs could take home prestigious accolades during the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards Monday night.

The award ceremony -- the culinary world's equivalent of the Oscars -- which takes place Monday at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago, features more than 100 restaurants as finalists across 22 categories. The most anticipated categories include awards for outstanding restaurateur, chef and restaurant.

Among this years finalists are three Chicago chefs and one Chicago restuarant.

According to an April announcement, Anna Posey, of Elske, was nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker, and Lula Café in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood was nominated in the Outstanding Hospitality category.

Two Chicago chefs were also nominated for Best Chef - Great Lakes Region: Sujan Sarkar, of Indienne; and Jenner Tomaska, of Esmé.

In 2023, Indienne joined Esmé on Chicago's list of one-star Michelin restaurants. Lula Café also appeared in Chicago's 2023 Michelin Guide as a "Bib Gourmand" pick.

The Associated Press reports that restaurants apply for James Beard Awards. Judges, who mostly remain anonymous, try the cuisine before voting. Nominees are reviewed for the food as well as for a behavioral code of ethics, including how employees are treated.

In January, the James Beard Foundation released its list of semifinalists for the 2024 awards. Chicago appeared on that list 19 times, in categories including Outstanding Restaurateur, Outstanding Restaurant and Best New Restaurant. When the list had been shaved down to finalists, our four Chicago chefs and restaurants made the cut.

In 2023, six Chicago chefs across five restaurants earned spots on the final list of nominees, with three chefs taking home awards.

Find the full list of 2024 nominees here.