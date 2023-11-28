2024 Chicago Auto Show: Tickets on sale, schedule of events announced

Tickets are now available for the 2024 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place, and organizers have announced a slew of events that will take place around the iconic show.

The Auto Show, which has been held since 1901, will feature more than 1,000 vehicles from more than two dozen manufacturers, along with plenty of food and drink options for families to enjoy.

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show will get underway on Saturday, Feb. 10 and run through President’s Day on Feb. 19.

Tickets are now on sale, with prices ranging from $17 for adults to $12 for seniors 62 and older, or children between the ages of 4 and 12. Children 3 years old and younger get in free of charge.

Doors open daily at 10 a.m., according to event organizers.

In addition to the regular fare, several events will also take place around the auto show, including the annual First Look for Charity black tie event, scheduled for Feb. 9. According to the Auto Show website, tickets are $325 apiece for the fundraiser.

On Feb. 11, the “Miles Per Hour” run, sponsored by Toyota, will make its way through the Auto Show beginning at 8 a.m. Runners are able to do as much, or as little, as they want during the 2.4-mile course, and are encouraged to try finishing multiple laps.

The “Friday Night Flights” event, complete with craft beer tastings from local breweries, will take place on Feb. 16.

More information can be found on the Auto Show’s website.