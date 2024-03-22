2 years after closing, ‘reimagined' Tavern on Rush to open in new location

A beloved Chicago restaurant that shuttered two years ago will reopen in a new location this summer.

Tavern on Rush, a Gold Coast staple that closed in 2022, will get a new life on the ground floor of the Thomson Chicago hotel, located at 1015 N. North Street, a press release said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The restuarant was previously located at 1031 N. Rush Street, where it served diners for 25 years. It closed in October 2022 at the end of its lease.

According to the release, the new Tavern on Rush will be operated in part under its original owner, Stefani Restuarant Group.

“Community is and always will be at the heart of Tavern on Rush," owner Phil Stefani said in the release. "As this short-term retirement draws to a close, we look forward to opening our doors once again to those who have loved us for the last 25 years, and those who have yet to meet us."

Stefani added that the owners plan to bring back many of its former staff members from the restaurant's original location, "including maître d’ extraordinaire, Benny Nadzaku," who had been with the restuarant and the Stefani Restaurant Group for decades.

The "reimagined" Tavern on Rush will be a two-level, 16,000 square foot space with a main dining room, cocktail lounge, bar, outdoor patio and multiple private rooms for events, the release said. The décor will be a "modernized and refined look while staying true to the approachable and comfortable ambiance that helped grant the success of the former space for nearly 25 years," the release added.

The restuarant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, and brunch on weekends. It will will also provide room service and catering for the hotel, the release said.

The restuarant is slated to open in summer of 2024.

Here's a sneak peek into what the new Tavern on Rush will look like: