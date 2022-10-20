Tavern on Rush Will Shut its Gold Coast Doors Earlier Than Expected

The closure of a popular restaurant in Chicago's Gold Coast is coming sooner than expected.

Tavern on Rush initially revealed in August that it would cease its operations Jan. 1, 2023 after serving diners for 25 years. The stakehouse said the closure stemmed from the end of its lease at 1031 N. Rush St.

In a letter to team members released Thursday, restaurant owner Phil Stefani said a verbal agreement was reached with the building's landlord to extend the lease beyond its Oct. 31 expiration date. But “due to contract matters,” Stefani said the eatery's doors are now due to close Oct. 26.

“We are disappointed that we have to speed up our closing date,” the letter read. "We tried to extend that, but could not.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The letter also extended gratitude to the restaurant's employees and customers for a "remarkable run."

The restaurant said it will cancel reservations that were made for November and December.

"For now, we remain humbled by your dedication to this very special place," the letter continued. "We will keep you posted on further developments."

According to a 2020 article from Eater Chicago, Tavern on Rush is one of the highest grossing restaurants, not only in Chicago, but also nationally — at $12.8 million.