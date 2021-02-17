2 Women, Firefighter Hospitalized After Fire in Chicago's Kenwood Neighborhood

A fire at a high-rise building on Chicago's South Side sent two women and an injured firefighter to the hospital early Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place beginning at around 4 a.m. on the second floor of a building in the 4800 block of South Lake Park Avenue in the city's Kenwood neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two women, one in her 60s and another in her 80s, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition to be treated for minor smoke inhalation, fire officials said. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for minor unspecified injuries, according to CFD.

Fire officials said first responders called for an EMS Plan 2, meaning 10 ambulances were called to the scene. Chicago fire officials tweeted at 5:12 a.m. that the fire had been secured.

No evacuations were ordered during the incident, according to fire officials, who said firefighters checked stairwells to make sure everyone was safe.