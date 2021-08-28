2 Teens Shot in Chatham

Two teens were shot and wounded Friday evening in Chatham on the South Side.

About 11:55 p.m., a male and a female, both 16, were walking in the 8700 block of South Holland Road when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The male was shot in the chin and the female grazed in the leg, police said.

Both were dropped off by a passerby at Little Company of Mary Hospital where they were listed in good condition, police said.

The male was transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody.

About 10:15 p.m., a 14-year-old was outside on a porch with a group of people in the 4100 block of West West End when he was shot in the neck, Chicago police said. It was unknown if he was the intended target, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

About ten minutes earlier, two males, 15 and 19, were discovered in a vehicle with gunshot wounds about in the 2800 block of West Adams Street, Chicago police said.

The 15-year-old was shot in the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.