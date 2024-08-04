Chicago Violence

2 teens killed in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting: Chicago police

According to police, two teenage boys were near the front of a home when someone pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Two teenagers died on Saturday evening after being shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 6:07 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Winchester. According to police, two teenage boys were near the front of a home when someone pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

A 15-year-old boy was struck in the abdomen, while a 17-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and armpit area. Both teens were later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate Saturday night.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Violence
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us