2 teens killed in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting: Chicago police

Two teenagers died on Saturday evening after being shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 6:07 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Winchester. According to police, two teenage boys were near the front of a home when someone pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots.

A 15-year-old boy was struck in the abdomen, while a 17-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and armpit area. Both teens were later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate Saturday night.