2 students struck by school bus in Bartlett, 1 seriously hurt

Two students were struck by a school bus on Friday afternoon in northwest suburban Bartlett, leaving one with serious injuries, according to authorities.
The incident was reported at around 3:20 p.m. at Bartlett High School, 701 W. Schick Rd. According to police, two students were hit by a school bus during after-school dismissal.
A preliminary investigation indicates two students were running alongside a school bus that was pulling into the bus lane when both students fell and were struck, police said. A female student was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition and expected to be transferred to a trauma center.
A male student, meanwhile, sustained an arm injury and was listed in good condition.
Elgin Area School District U46, which includes Bartlett High School, released the following statement:
"At Bartlett High School today, Oct. 18, two students were involved in a school bus incident during dismissal. Emergency personnel responded quickly, and both students received immediate attention.
The safety and well-being of our students are a top priority. We are working closely with local authorities and school staff to review the situation."
