2 Shot in Waukegan After Gunfire Erupts Before Pre-Arranged Fight

Authorities say that two people were injured during a gathering for a pre-arranged fight in a parking lot, officials said.

Police say the incident occurred in the 1800 block of 14th Street in Waukegan on Sunday at approximately 9:06 p.m.

Multiple people had gathered for a fight that was supposed to take place between two women over a relationship with another individual.

While in the parking lot, multiple assailants apparently fired shots into the crowd. One individual was struck in the hip, and a 22-year-old woman was shot in the thigh, police said.

Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains ongoing.