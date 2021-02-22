2 Shot at Bar in Southwest Suburban Summit

Two people were shot at a bar in southwest suburban Summit early Monday morning, authorities said.

The Summit Fire Department confirmed two adults were shot around 3:30 a.m. in the Fire Station Pub on Harlem near 63rd Street.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting took place inside or outside the pub, but Summit, Bedford Park and Illinois State Police responded to the scene and were seen entering the bar as they investigated.

Investigators could also be seen searching an SUV parked in front of the bar. A white Lexus could be seen in the parking lot with blood on it.

Police have not yet released any details surrounding the shooting and what happened.

Check back for more on this developing story.