2 people stabbed, 1 fatally, during altercation at north suburban apartment complex

One person died and a second individual was injured in a stabbing early Monday morning in north suburban Mundelein, according to law enforcement.

Officers with the Mundelein Police Department were called to the 1400 block of Downing Place, at the Park Butterfield apartment complex, for a 911 call requesting police assistance, authorities said in a news release. Officers located an unconscious man inside the apartment, who was bleeding from the upper torso.

Police also encountered a woman, who is believed to have called 911, inside the apartment. Officers attempted to speak with her, but she was incoherent and uncooperative, police said. Both individuals were then transported to the hospital by paramedics.

The man, who was 53 years old, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Police said medical staff determined that he had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and neck.

According to police, the woman, who is 44 years old, was considered a suspect in the man's death. She remained hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries Monday afternoon.

Police said officers previously responded to domestic-related calls between both individuals.

The stabbing remains under investigation by Mundelein police in conjunction with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, the Lake County Coroner's Office and the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.