2 off-duty Chicago police officers robbed in South Loop

Two off-duty Chicago police officers were robbed Friday night in the South Loop.

About 11 p.m., three women — two officers and a city Aviation Department employee — were walking to their vehicles on 23rd Street near Wabash Avenue when they were approached by a gunman wearing goggles, according to a police report obtained by the Sun-Times.

One of the officers, a 30-year-old woman, was trying to pull her badge from her purse when the gunman pointed his firearm at her and told her “don’t reach,” according to the report.

Among the items stolen were their Chicago police IDs, badges and firearm owner identification cards, the report said. A city Department of Aviation ID and badge was also taken from the third victim.

The suspect reportedly ran to the northeast corner of 23rd Street and Wabash Avenue and jumped on a black and gray motorcycle before driving south on Wabash Avenue, according to the report.

No one was in custody.

Another off-duty CPD officer was robbed Nov. 27 in the Portage Park neighborhood, one of six armed hold-ups reported across the city that night.

More than 1,000 robberies were reported citywide in each of August, September and October, according to a WBEZ analysis.

That was the first time in a decade that monthly robbery totals surpassed 1,000 for three straight months, all part of the largest spike seen in Chicago in 20 years.