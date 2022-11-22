$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket in Indiana Set to Expire Soon

A $2 million winning Powerball ticket in Indiana from the June 18 drawing is set to expire next month as no winner has claimed the prize.

According to NBC affiliate WTHR, the ticket was sold in the town of Russiaville at a gas station, located in north-central Indiana.

The Hoosier Lottery said that the ticket had a Power Play of 2X and matched all five white balls from the drawing.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize, putting the deadline for the winner of the $2 million jackpot at Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

The suspense leading up to the jackpot's expiration mirrors that of a Mega Millions jackpot winner in Illinois earlier this year.

Just days before a deadline to claim their prize from a July 29 drawing, a couple that won a historic $1.34 billion jackpot came forward and announced they had split the total of their winnings.