2 Men Shot, Killed in North Austin Attack, Chicago Police

Chicago police say two men were shot and killed in an attack on the city’s Northwest Side Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the two men were in the 5000 block of West Saint Paul at approximately 12:36 p.m. when they were shot by an unknown assailant.

Both men, one 27 and the other 26 years of age, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to their heads. Both men were later pronounced dead.

Area Five detectives are investigating, and no suspects are currently in custody at this time.