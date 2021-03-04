2 Killed, 5 Hurt in High-Speed SW Side Crash

Two people died and five others hurt, including a 6-year-old boy, in a high-speed crash Wednesday evening on the border of the Scottsdale and Ashburn neighborhoods on the Southwest Side.

A southbound driver in a Lincoln Aviator was traveling at a “high rate of speed” on Pulaski Road about 9:30 p.m. when she crashed into the side of a northbound Ford Explorer turning left onto 85th Street, Chicago police said in a statement.

Six people inside the Lincoln were hurt, including a 53-year-old female passenger who died, police said. She was identified as Anna Zendejo of Aurora by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 86-year-old man driving the Ford died at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released, but an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office ruled both of the deaths accidents.

The other injured passengers in the Lincoln were a 6-year-old boy with minor injuries, a 20-year-old man with a broken arm, and two men, 19 and 32, with minor injuries. The 25-year-old female driver was also treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries.

The driver of the Lincoln was issued citations, police said.