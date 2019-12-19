2 Killed, 1 Critically Hurt in Lake County Crash

Two people are dead and another is critically hurt after a three-car crash on Route 59 near Lake Villa on Thursday night.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 59 and Beach Avenue.

The preliminary investigation revealed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was traveling northbound when it rolled over onto its side, where it was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran Hospital, where they are in critical condition.

Two other victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.