Lake Villa

2 Killed, 1 Critically Hurt in Lake County Crash

The three-car crash occurred on Route 59 just before 5:30 p.m. in unincorporated Lake Villa

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two people are dead and another is critically hurt after a three-car crash on Route 59 near Lake Villa on Thursday night.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 59 and Beach Avenue.  

The preliminary investigation revealed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was traveling northbound when it rolled over onto its side, where it was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Local

Paul Joseph Fronczak 1 min ago

Key Dates in the 1964 Abduction of Paul Joseph Fronczak

Willis Tower 9 mins ago

Willis Tower Receives Highest Level of Green Certification

Victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran Hospital, where they are in critical condition.

Two other victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

This article tagged under:

Lake VillaLake County
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us