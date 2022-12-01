NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the 2 p.m. press conference in the player above.

Two children were among five people found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home following what police described as a "domestic-related incident" Wednesday.

The Lake County Coroner's office confirmed that two children, whose ages were not immediately released, were among those found dead during a well-being check at a single-family home in the northwest Chicago suburb. More information is expected to be released during a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday. (Watch live in the player above)

According to authorities, police were called to the home at approximately 11:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace for a well-being check on an adult female.

When they arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside of the home. After deeming it necessary to force their way into the residence, a sweep of the home revealed five deceased individuals, officials say.

Police say a preliminary investigation has indicated that the incident was domestic in nature, and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Names and ages of the deceased, and the manner of death, have not been released.

Several neighbors told NBC 5 that they have seen police respond to the home, on and off, in the past.

"I grew up here, so it's just so shocking for this to happen in a place that I grew up in a safe area," one neighbor told NBC 5. "It's something I'm still trying to wrap my head around. This isn't how its supposed to be, especially around the holidays."

Investigators remained on the scene overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. According to officials, the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.