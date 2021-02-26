Eisenhower Expressway

2 Injured in Shootings on Eisenhower Expressway

Two people were injured Friday night while driving on the Eisenhower Expressway near Cicero Avenue, prompting the eastbound lanes of the interstate to be closed, according to state police.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to a shooting on Interstate 290 eastbound at Pulaski. One driver told police that someone fired shots at his vehicle, and after being fired upon, he crashed into an embankment.

The driver was transported to the hospital with injuries sustained from gunfire, officials said.

Approximately 15 minutes later, troopers were notified that a woman who had been shot showed up at a local hospital.

The woman was the driver of a separate vehicle traveling near the same location, but it remains unclear if she was struck by gunfire in the same incident.

The shooting marks the 39th on Chicago-area expressways this year. At this point in 2020, a total of 11 shootings occurred.

