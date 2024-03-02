2 critically injured in shooting at teen gathering in the South Loop

Two people were critically wounded in a shooting during a large teen gathering on Saturday evening in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 8 p.m. near South Canal Street and West Roosevelt Road. According to the Chicago Fire Department, two victims were shot and rushed to an area hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

Video from the scene showed multiple people who had been handcuffed and a large law enforcement presence. Nearby streets were blocked off by police tape and patrol vehicles as the investigation remained underway.

As of late Saturday, it wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Check back for updates on this developing story.