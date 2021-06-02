2 CPD Officers, Civilian Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash, Officials Say

Two Chicago police officers and a civilian were injured Wednesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood.

The crash occurred near 65th Street and Cornell Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

The collision left a Chicago police squad car overturned at the scene, and left another vehicle with serious damage to its front end.

Two CPD officers and a civilian were transported to area hospitals in fair-to-serious condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

As crews work to investigate the crash, Cornell Avenue is shut down between 63rd and 67th Streets, and 63rd Street is closed from Stony Island to Cornell, according to authorities.

Further details on the crash are unknown at this time. We will update this story with new information as it develops.