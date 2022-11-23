Palatine Fire Department

2 Children Pulled From Suburban Palatine Pond After Falling Into the Water, Officials Say

Several fire trucks and ambulances surround a pond in Palatine after two children reportedly fell into the water. Apartment buildings surround the body of water
NBC 5/Sky 5

Officials in suburban Palatine say that two juveniles were rescued after falling into a pond on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, police and firefighters were called to a pond in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive at approximately 3:31 p.m. for a report of a group of children who had fallen into the water.

When they arrived, they were able to pull two males from the pond, and both were taken to a nearby hospital in Arlington Heights.

There has been no immediate update on the condition of either child, and an investigation remains underway.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

We will update this story with additional details as they are released.

This article tagged under:

Palatine Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us