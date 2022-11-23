2 Children Pulled From Suburban Palatine Pond After Falling Into the Water, Officials Say

Officials in suburban Palatine say that two juveniles were rescued after falling into a pond on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, police and firefighters were called to a pond in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive at approximately 3:31 p.m. for a report of a group of children who had fallen into the water.

When they arrived, they were able to pull two males from the pond, and both were taken to a nearby hospital in Arlington Heights.

There has been no immediate update on the condition of either child, and an investigation remains underway.

We will update this story with additional details as they are released.