2 Chicago rooftop bars named among 10 best in the country in recent ranking

With summer fully in swing, the chance to soak in a skyline from a higher vantage point while on a night out is a unique experience that big city bars often seek to bring once the temperatures are warm.

A recent ranking from enjoytravel.com took a look at rooftop bars across the United States, selecting the 50 best based on a variety of reviews, location and accessibility, consistency, presentation and atmosphere, among other criteria.

Receiving some of the highest acclaim was Cindy's Rooftop in the Loop, ranked by the website as the second-best rooftop bar in the country.

Chicago also had another bar representing the city in the top 10, with The J. Parker in the city's Old Town neighborhood coming in at tenth.

Below is a look at the full top 10 from enjoytravel:

Mama Shelter - Los Angeles, CA Cindy's - Chicago, IL Vue - Washington, DC Sugar - Miami, Florida Top of the Gate - Washington, DC High Rooftop Bar - Los Angeles, California Lookout Rooftop Bar - Boston, Massachusetts Frolik Kitchen & Cocktails - Seattle, WA El Techo de Lolinda - San Francisco, CA The J. Parker - Chicago, IL

In addition to Cindy's and The J. Parker, Selva, a rooftop bar located in the West Loop, also made it on to the list, ranking 48th.

A look at the full list from enjoytravel.com can be found here.