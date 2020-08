Two Chicago police officers were shot early Sunday morning in Homan Square on the West Side, according to CPD spokesman Tom Ahern.

The officers were shot at about 2:33 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Polk St., according to police.

Another person, who may have been the shooter, was also shot, police said.

Both officers were transported to Stroger Hospital and their conditions are unknown at the moment, he said.