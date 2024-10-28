10-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park shooting finds new passion in sled hockey

Underneath bright lights, over the ice and in front of a crowd of fans, 10-year-old Cooper Roberts feels right at home.

“I’m just excited that I can play," Roberts said. "Whenever I get on the ice, I’m ready."

Roberts survived the Highland Park parade shooting two years ago, but was left paralyzed.

"I used to play soccer before I was paralyzed. After that, I couldn’t play soccer anymore," he told NBC Chicago.

He tried swimming and other adaptable sports following his injury, but nothing stuck like sled hockey.

"Getting on that sled, going down the ice is just so fun," he said. "Everyone was so welcoming to me. They taught me everything... I had to learn how to balance, how to move and everything."

Roberts joined the Hornets sled hockey team one year ago. The organization is made up of 30 players across several age groups with physical challenges. The players sit on a sled with skates and have two sticks to help maneuver the rink.

“It’s the same game, same rules but it’s just played a little bit differently," said head coach and co-founder Jim Smith.

Smith and J.J. O'Connor founded the team more than 20 years ago after O'Connor suffered a catastrophic injury playing hockey at 16 years old.

"To have something so important taken away from you, it’s really a hard thing to do, and for me personally starting the Hornets, I didn’t realize it at the time but it’s better than playing the game itself," O'Connor said. "Watching young players go out there and just be able to enjoy themselves and come off the ice with a smile on their face."

On Sunday night, the Hornets played the Highland Park High School Giants hockey team for a fundraiser to benefit the organization that gave Roberts his passion.

"I’m really happy I’m here, and I’m really happy everyone is here to support me," Roberts said. "I’m like going to be playing this until the end of time."

Roberts took it to the net several times during Sunday's game, celebrating a win against the Giants.

The Hornets sled hockey team is 100% donor funded. To find out more details about the organization and how to get involved click here.